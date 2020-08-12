Yale-New Haven Health, Mohegan Tribe, and Mohegan Sun launch testing cite at casino

The testing site will have COVID-19 testing (symptomatic and asymptomatic) for patients who are insured or not insured.

LEDYARD, Conn. — It was announced by Yale-New Haven of a new testing site at Mohegan Sun in the Thames Garage.

The spokesperson for the hospital said the drive-thru site is to provide more testing in the Uncasville region and to allow the casino's and Tribal members access to fast COVID-19 testing.

The testing site will have COVID-19 testing (symptomatic and asymptomatic) for patients who are insured or not insured. For a child under 18, a parent/guardian must be present. Everyone over 18 must bring a photo ID and face masks are required.

The testing site is open to the public or Mohegan team members by appointment only.