Yale-New Haven Hospital and Yale School of Medicine partner for Phase 3 of Pfizer vaccine trial

The vaccine uses a new method to help battle the virus should you come in contact with it.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The start of Phase 3 for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Yale-New Haven Hospital and Yale School of Medicine announced Monday the start of Phase 3. The study is intended to be one of several vaccine trials to be undertaken in the hopes of finding the most scientifically validated COVID-19 vaccine in the shortest amount of time.

The study is a collaboration between BioNTech SE and Pfizer using modified RNA.

Health experts say the process is a new way to create a vaccine for use in humans. Rather than using the part, or whole, of the actual virus in an inactive form to create immunity, this vaccine candidate uses a genetic code (modified RNA) to make the body generate proteins that resemble the SARS CoV-2 virus spike protein.

Those proteins will cause the development of antibodies against it. Health experts say that antibodies against the spike protein, a projection from the COVID virus that allows it to attack cells and infect a person, may block the infection from taking hold if the body comes in contact with the virus.

In Phases 1 and 2 of the trial, health experts say this new type of vaccine has been proven safe and effective in generating an appropriate immune response.

They are hoping this third phase will show that the method can prevent infection.

According to health experts, the Phase 3 trial is a randomized placebo-controlled trial which means that of the planned nearly 30,000 enrollees, half will receive the vaccine and half will receive a placebo.

If success is seen early on in the trial, all participants will be given the vaccine and all enrollees will be followed for two years.

All participants must be healthy, willing to comply with scheduled visits and be between the ages of 18 and 85 years. To learn more about the trial or to sign up to participate, visit www.yalestudies.org

Health experts say that while the vaccine is being developed at a record rate due to the rapid proliferation of COVID-19 around the globe, there will be no sacrifice to safety.

“I am very excited that Yale New Haven Hospital and the Yale Center for Clinical Investigation (YCCI) are undertaking this novel vaccine trial,” said Principal Investigator Onyema E. Ogbuagu, MD, YNHH Infectious Disease physician and associate professor of Medicine at Yale School of Medicine. “The earlier trial phases have been very encouraging – showing that when injected, the vaccine is tolerated well and generates the appropriate immune response that has the potential to protect humans from COVID-19.”

The YCCI Cultural Ambassadors program is playing a large role in educating the public on clinical trials. They say they are building on past success to address cultural and operational issues to encourage a diverse and underserved patient population to participate.

Research increasingly shows that racial and ethnic minorities are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 in this country.

The Cultural Ambassadors program is a partnership between YCCI, the Connecticut AME Zion Churches and Junta for Progressive Action.

“When we started talking about clinical trials in our community, people of color represented only 3%-6% of the participants in clinical trials,” said the Rev. Elvin Clayton, pastor, Walter’s Memorial AME Zion Church. “Now we see between 30%-50% participation, and in some trials, over 80%.”

The Cultural Ambassadors are now sharing information about the Pfizer COVID vaccine trial with the goal of ensuring that the final vaccine will be effective for everyone, regardless of their cultural or ethnic background.