Yale-New Haven Hospital discharges 1,500 COVID-19 patient

Charles Moore’s family huddled around him as hospital staff wheeled out of the front entrance. His nurses waved signs and presented him with a card.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A milestone event was held outside of Yale-New Haven Hospital Wednesday afternoon. Dozens of hospital staff and family friends discharged Charles Moore to mighty cheers.

"I’m actually surprised that that many people are here," said Moore. "I didn’t expect to see this."

Moore is the 1,500 COVID-19 survivor to be discharged from Yale-New Haven Hospital.

"He has been a trooper," said a nurse as she presented him with the card signed by the staff. "We are wishing you all the good luck. Take it easy. Stay safe."

Moore was admitted to the hospital 10 days ago. He said the first three were when the symptoms were at their worst.

"Extremely exhausting, tired, weak, and lethargic," said Moore. "That’s when the nurses stepped in and started to give me medication. Then it got better as it went along but the first three days were rough."

Things began to look up for Moore after that. His family were unable to be by his side as he fought the disease due to hospital restrictions. They are mourning the loss of their mother who passed of cancer on Tuesday, thankful for Charles safe return.

"He wasn’t even there with us when it happened, so we are glad he’s here," said a family member. "We’ve been waiting for him to come home."

Moore like the 1,499 before him are thankful to be symptom free and back home with family. Yale-New Haven Hospital credits their team for this proud moment and the many more to come.

"You have to have somebody fighting the fight and it's made a unique difference so that we have these types of successes," said Francine LoRusso, the Vice President of Heart and Vascular Medicine and Transplant Services.

"The nurses get to be able to celebrate the positives," said Jennifer Gahidini, Nursing Director of Medical Services. "It’s a tremendous feet for all of us here."