Yale planning for students' return to campus in August

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale University is planning to welcome students back to campus in August with public health protocols including required weekly testing for the coronavirus.
To reduce the number of undergraduates on campus, Yale also is inviting only some classes back each semester. Campus housing will be open to first-year students, juniors and seniors in the fall, while only sophomores, juniors and seniors can live on campus in the spring.
All students returning to the private, Ivy League university will be required to sign an agreement to follow public health guidance and protocols.
