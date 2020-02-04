Yale receiving PPE donations from Chinese companies and Chinese Americans

The boxes were full of donations from Chinese Americans, living in Connecticut, and Chinese companies.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale-New Haven Health is the fourth largest hospital system in the nation. And today, they, and Thursday Yale School of Medicine, received a huge shot in the arm in their efforts to fight the coronavirus.

A pickup truck, with roughly two dozen boxes being unloaded, in front of the Yale School of Medicine, was a welcome sight.

The boxes were full of donations fro Chinese Americans, living in Connecticut, and Chinese companies.

“This is personal protective equipment that has been donated to help our frontline staff and trainees and patients,” said Dr. Gary Desir, Chairman of Yale School of Medicine.

Among today’s delivery: roughly 10,000 KN95 masks donated by AMT Industries, of Shanghai, China

“It’s a publicly listed company in China, said Jiankan Guo, Ph.D., who is a research scientist at Yale School of Medicine. “I happen to know the CEO, the founder. I reached out to him.”

He says most of the world’s face masks are made in China. Among the donors of the PPE: the Yale Chinese Parents Club.

“They actually have donated three times already,” Guo said. ”We sent the to the hospital. There’s another batch of 10,000 medical grade. They sent that already to the hospital.”

“For you not to get infected, you have to have the proper equipment,” said Dr. Desir. “So that means face masks, goggles, masks, respirators, and gowns. And this is what is provided to us.”