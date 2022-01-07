Yale researchers study long-term impacts even mild COVID can have

The goal is to try to find out what's causing long COVID, which can affect multiple organ systems.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The long-term effects of COVID are not yet known, according to Yale researchers, but recently, they conducted a study to take a closer look.

The goal is to try to find out what's causing long COVID, which can affect multiple organ systems.

This study conducted by the Yale School of Medicine focused on mild respiratory infection with COVID.

"To see what the long-term impact of a mild infection with COVID might have on the brain of the host," said Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, an Immunobiologist with Yale Medicine.

They conducted the research on animals that were only infected in their lungs, which did not make the animals severely ill. That mimicked a mild case of COVID in humans.

"What we found is that after seven days and after several weeks of infection we found significant damage in the cells that are found in the brain," Iwasaki said.

This would lead to significant neurological consequences if similar things were to happen in humans with mild COVID.

"And in the future we will be testing various treatments to be able to block such an impact on the brain of someone with mild COVID-19 disease," Iwasaki added.

However, currently there is no therapy that is specifically targeted for either prevention or treatment of neurologic disease that happened as a consequence of infection with COVID.

"And this means that in addition to getting the vaccine and getting the booster, which would reduce the possibility of getting the virus, we would also want to practice measures such as proper ventilation indoor crowding," said Iwasaki.

As well as wearing a proper mask, like the KN95 or N95 to help prevent exposure.

This is a preprint of the study awaiting journal publication.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.