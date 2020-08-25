Yale researchers, Sens. Blumenthal, Murphy to discuss new COVID-19 test

The FDA said the test was a "game-changer"

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Food and Drug Administration announced August 15 that the agency has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for a saliva-based coronavirus test developed by Yale University. The test, funded by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association, is being touted as a "game-changer" by health officials.

The test is called SaliviaDirect.

Today at 9:45 a.m., Senator Chris Murphy and Senator Richard Blumenthal will join Yale researchers to learn more about this test.

FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D. had said in a release during the announcement, “Providing this type of flexibility for processing saliva samples to test for COVID-19 infection is groundbreaking in terms of efficiency and avoiding shortages of crucial test components like reagents."

Hahn said, “Today’s authorization is another example of the FDA working with test developers to bring the most innovative technology to market in an effort to ensure access to testing for all people in America."

The FDA says Yale is planning to provide the protocol for the tests to laboratories as "open source" data.

Researchers found that one of the most versatile options for COVID-19 testing is the saliva-based paper-strip test, because it only requires a paper strip and a test tube. Studies have found that these types of tests could easily be used at home, reducing the risk of community spread.