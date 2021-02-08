Yale University returns to mask requirements as Delta variant persists

Over the weekend, DPH said they are recommending that everyone in the state, vaccinated or not, wears a mask when inside a public building

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Masks are now a must at Yale, regardless of vaccination status.

The University is now requiring everyone to wear a mask indoors unless they’re alone in an office or cubicle, saying it's in line with guidance from the CDC for areas with "substantial spread". Seven out of eight Connecticut counties are now labeled as such.

“I think it is a good thing," said Yale employee Katy Webb about the requirement. "I am seeing the numbers go up, And I think it is really important that we all do our part."

Over the weekend, the Connecticut Department of Public Health said they are recommending that everyone in the state, vaccinated or not, wears a mask when inside a public building.

“I think Yale is a prime example of what other stakeholders should be considering given the status that we are in as a country, as a state, and as a local county,” explained New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond.

Those less interested in a return to masks on campus were less interested in going on camera. One man said he had concerns about getting in trouble with the University. Those okay with the idea hope others will get on board.

“A first I did not really want to go back to it, but with the Delta variant out there, I feel like maybe we should,” said Isiah Pinion who lives and works in New Haven. "Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, But I feel like maybe it is like a team thing, The more people who wear the mask and get vaxed, The less we will get infected, you know?”

Connecticut has seen in the last weeks an uptick in positivity rate, cases, and hospitalizations due to the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant.

“I know this is exhausting we are all tired, even the ones of us who don’t mind wearing a mask," said Webb "Just keep the faith, keep it up, and we will be through it soon."

FOX61 reached out to the Provost in charge of Yale’s COVID-19 response for an interview and told they were not available.

