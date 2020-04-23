Yale University rejects federal emergency aid

The historic school was eligible for $6.9 million dollars as part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale University said on Wednesday that it is not accepting the money that it is eligible for as part of the Cares Act's Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. The school was eligible to receive $6.9 million in federal aid.

"Though Yale is experiencing great budgetary pressure as a result of the pandemic, the university has decided not to seek these emergency funds. Instead, we hope that the Department of Education will use Yale’s portion of the funding to support colleges and universities in Connecticut whose continued existence is threatened by the current crisis," said the Univerisity in a written statement.

The University also said that it ensured that the decision to reject federal aid will not stop or hinder the financial support for its students.

Yale is just one of many Ivy League schools that have rejected federal relief during the COVID-19 crisis.

Harvard University announced it will turn down $8.7 million in federal coronavirus relief, a day after President Donald Trump chastised the wealthy Ivy League school over taxpayer money it stood to receive. Similar action was taken at Stanford and Princeton which said they too will reject millions of dollars in federal funding amid growing scrutiny of wealthy colleges.

Officials at Harvard say the school still faces “significant financial challenges” due to the pandemic but will refuse the money over concerns that “intense focus by politicians” will undermine the relief program created by Congress.