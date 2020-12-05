You Ask. We Answer. | FOX61 brings dental hygienists' fears to Governor Lamont

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

Less than 10 days before certain businesses begin reopening around Connecticut, but not all workers are happy about the decision. FOX61 has received hundreds of emails from dental hygienists who fear going back to the office.

Dental hygienists are reaching out with COVID-19 concerns and fear about returning back to work for what many call are non-essential procedures -such as cleanings- at the dentist's office.

“Walking into a dental office, where there is aerosols, with potentially viral particles suspended in the air, for up to three hours, is just preposterous to me to be proceeding with this,” Dental Hygienist Meg Zadrowski

Dentist offices were not shut down for emergency procedures, but as businesses begin reopening next week, hygienists don’t think it’s safe yet to go back to perform non-emergency procedures.

Governor Ned Lamont said dentist offices should refer to the American Dental Association Toolkit for COVID-19 guidelines, but a dental hygienist we spoke to said while some dentist offices are taking the tool kit seriously some are not and hygienists would like to see mandates, not guidelines.

“They happen to have a toolkit but again it’s just guidelines that these dentists don't really have to adhere too or partially adhere to, they don't have anything that says ‘this is what needs to be done in order to protect the patient staff and others’,” an anonymous hygienist shared.

“There are many dental offices being very responsible in handling this [butt with] 4:25 but there are certain individuals who aren’t addressing this in the correct way and those need to be addressed,” Marie Paulis from the American Dental Hygienists’ Association said.

The situation has left many dental hygienists struggling to pick between being employed and being safe, so we asked Governor Lamont would he push back reopening.

“I am inclined to let it play out for a bit let me, I think you are going to find, like most of these store openings that we are talking about, the consumer, in this case, folks going in for a dental check-up are going to be slow to go in, I think it is not going to be full capacity, I think a lot of the hygienists who don’t want to go in won’t have to go in because there won’t be the demand, st this point,” Lamont said.

We also asked state officials about protections for dental hygienists and they said they’re in the process of creating a dental committee.

“We have heard a number of those concerns and as a result, we are putting together a small group that will include representatives of the Connecticut dental association as well as some hygienists to sit down and talk about the concerns and see if there is consensus and how we would move forward and see if additional rules or restrictions are appropriate at this time,” Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe said.