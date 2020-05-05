You ask. We answer: Tattoo parlors and guidance for dental offices

If you have any questions that you want to be answered, email us at share61@fox61.

You asked. We Answer. FOX61 is committed to getting you the answers that you are looking for, especially during times like these. On Monday, we asked Governor Lamont about tattoo parlors, guidance for dental offices and when will the PUA red button be available on the Department of Labor's website.

Q: Are tattoo parlors part of the personal services that may be allowed to open May 20th and if not – why?

A: The short answer from the governor is no. Tattoo parlors were not included because they were determined to be too high risk and contact with clients is a must. Therefore, Gov. Lamont says he's going to see how it goes with nail salons and hairdressers first.

Q: Is there any guidance for dental offices, we’ve heard from many hygienists concerned about their safety in returning from work.

A: There is still no concrete answer from the governor on when dental offices can reopen. Thought, Dr. Saud Anwar did weigh in during the governor's news conference saying he didn't think it was a good idea for now. Again, the issue is the close contact with patients. If dental offices were to reopen Dr. Anwar recommended patients be tested ahead of time and practitioners have head to toe PPE.

Q: When will PUA Red button be available on the Department of Labor's website?

A: According to the department of labor - it did start accepting applications for unemployment insurance benefits for those who are self-employed under the federal pandemic unemployment assistance program," on April 30th.

According to the DOL website, individuals should file a regular claim using the "Blue button," on "File ctuI dot com."

After submitting the application, the DOL says to watch for two emails.

The first email, thanks you for your application.

The second lets you know your claim has been processed.

The DOL says you should then watch for a form in the mail called a "UC 58."