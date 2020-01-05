You Ask. We Answer. What to do if you're locked out of your CT unemployment account

Many people are experiencing the same frustrations with the Department of Labor, especially when it comes to being locked out of their accounts. We have answers

HARTFORD, Conn. — We are working to get you the answers you deserve from the Department of Labor.

We received clarification on what happens when your account is locked.

Maybe your situation is similar to Eric Donais of Easthampton.

He says he got a text message saying his application was processed and then was told he was not authorized to file a claim via the internet.

The Department of Labor says they are seeing this pop up often.

They are flagging these accounts and going into them manually to make sure the claim is properly processed. They say they are going through 500-1,000 accounts a day to fix this issue. They are reminding people to check your spam and junk folders in your email for correspondence from them.

Some people were already on unemployment before the pandemic. Now their benefits are running out and they can’t find another job due to the coronavirus.

What if CT DOL says you've collected the maximum benefit?

Tom says he received a response from DOL saying their records indicate he has collected the maximum benefit, but that he may be eligible for a new claim after the current benefit year expires.

The current benefit year ends on June 27. However, if you’re in this position, you will be eligible for the federal 13-week extension known as PEUC.

The DOL is building the new system now. If you’re eligible, you’ll get a letter in mid-May, and benefits will be paid retroactively to March 29.

If you are eligible for the extension, your deposit will include the $600 federal plus up benefits.

If you already filed for unemployment but also want to file for PUA, are you eligible?

Cristi Page asks if people who already filed for unemployment but are also independent contractors should file for the federal PUA benefits for self-employed individuals.

The Department of Labor says if someone is eligible for regular state unemployment insurance that they aren’t eligible for PUA.

So you should not file an application for self-employed individuals.

