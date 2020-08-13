You Ask. We Answer. | $400/wk additional unemployment benefits

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn — Question:

Jolie wrote, “I thought it was agreed to give us $400 extra in unemployment instead of the $600 we were getting...any extra will help! When do we see any extra money in unemployment checks?”

Answer:

The U.S. Department of Labor just released guidance Wednesday night about the Lost Wages Assistance program that was authorized by the President. It will provide unemployment claimants in most programs up to $400 per week in additional benefits , starting with the weeks of unemployment ending on or after August 1, 2020, and ending December 27, 2020 at the latest. It could end earlier than that if the money designated for this program runs out. Here in Connecticut, the Department of Labor is working with the federal government to review this latest guidance. States will be responsible for contributing 25% of the cost, with the federal government picking up 75%. So there is a lot still up in the air that needs to be worked out. FOX61 is in contact with DOL and will keep you updated as soon as we learn more about what you can expect.

Question:

Linda wrote to FOX61 about her former job at a preschool in a church parish house and how previously she was told she couldn’t collect unemployment because her employer was a church. But with new COVID guidelines, she asked, “Can I/we (fellow co-workers) collect unemployment?”

Answer: