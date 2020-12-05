You Ask. We Answer. Accounts on hold due to simple errors

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

Most of the emails coming to the share61 inbox are from people who say they’ve filed weekly, but their accounts are on hold. We send every single one of those over to the DOL because the situations are so specific. The one common denominator, we’re finding, is simple human error.



Michael Moore, Norwich, CT

The department of labor has me as a status of h (held) and a message 34 (returned to work). The latter is true, it is withheld but I have not returned to work. Thus is week number four!



Arthur Bartley

I have been held up on my claim for 6 weeks now with code "108". I have not received any communication from the DOL to ask any questions of me or explain why its on hold. Trying to get through is useless. Is there any sign these are being addressed?

Here are some things to look out for as you file. These issues have come up quite a bit.

Take your time filing: answer questions completely and accurately. Fully complete and submit your claim. If you do not receive a confirmation email, you did not complete your claim. Make sure you file using your correct name, social security number, and banking information.

For example, If you get your paycheck with your married name- file with that name as well.

If you entered the wrong banking information- you will get a letter asking you to click on the VOID 11 link on the online assistance center at filectui.com. This allows you to correct your banking info and send it to the agency for correction.

Lastly- make sure you file every week, so your account does not get placed on hold! This happens automatically as an integrity measure. The DOL does not want to accidentally issue an over payment if you have actually gone back to work, which would cause you not to file for a week.

You can begin filing on Sundays, which is when most people file a continued claim. Use the green button on filectui.com.

The hours of operation are Sunday 12am-11pm, Monday-Friday 7am-6pm.