You ask. We Answer | Should we talk to our children now about going back to remote learning

CONNECTICUT, USA — As we start to make plans for back to school, there are some parts of the plan that are still in question.

Due to the rise of the delta variant, we aren’t sure what the fall will look like. FOX61 spoke with Dr. Laura Saunders, a psychologist with the Institute of Living, and asked, should we be having conversations with our children now about the possibility of going back to remote learning?

“For the most part, let’s remain hopeful yet realistic. So in that situation, we don’t make any promises or assurances. This is how we’re going to enter school in September, this is the plan, honestly none of us know what the plan will be for October, November, or December. So let’s take it in short chunks. Stay as grounded in the present as much as we can, and be hopeful that things will work out,” said Dr. Saunders.

Dr. Saunders adds we’re more educated about the virus this year than we were during last school year and more people are vaccinated, so we can hope that things will get better much more quickly than they did last year.

