You Ask. We Answer | How can I protect my child from COVID-19 besides a mask?

CONNECTICUT, USA — Back to school is just around the corner and with the uncertainty of the virus, parents have questions when it comes to sending their children back to school.

One parent asked, “I have an 11-year-old who can’t get vaccinated. Should I be worried about him? What can I do in addition to masks to keep him protected from the virus?”

Dr. Laura Saunders, a psychologist with the Institute of Living, says we need to tap into the resilience of our children, who have been going through this for the past 15 months.

“Kids understand the protocols. They know how to wear masks. They understand about the distance. They understand the guidelines, so I think often we have to be careful as parents not to take our own anxiety and project that onto our kids,” said Dr. Saunders.

Dr. Saunders also encourages any child who is eligible to get vaccinated.

