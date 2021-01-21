x
Today: You Ask. We Answer. | COVID-19 vaccine discussion on FOX61 Facebook Live

Join FOX61 and doctors from Trinity Health of New England to answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccines

CONNECTICUT, USA — There are a lot of questions about the two COVID-19 vaccines that are rolling out across the United States. Our goal is to get you answers.

Join FOX61 and two doctors from Trinity Health of New England for a discussion about the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines. We're taking your questions that you've submitted through #share61 on social media and share61@fox61.com.

Tim Lammers will be joined by Dr. Syed Hussain, Chief Clinical Officer of Trinity Health of New England; as well as Dr. Jessica Abrantes-Figueiredo, infectious disease specialist from Saint Francis Hospital.

The discussion will happen at noon Thursday on FOX61's Facebook Page, FOX61.com, as well as the FOX61 News app.

