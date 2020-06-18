You Ask. We Answer. | DMV extensions

HARTFORD, Conn — Question:
Bob wrote, “I am self-quarantined due to underlying health issues and my emissions test is due. I do not have anybody to take my car for the test. Is the state offering extensions for a person such as myself?”
Answer:
The State of Connecticut is offering 180-day extensions for credentials expiring March 10 through June 30, 2020. Those credentials include Connecticut driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, identity cards, emissions testing and registrations. For specific info on Emissions, go here.
Question:
Joanne took her question a step further, asking, “Is CT going to include July in the driver's license extension of 180 days? I have the paperwork for an early July renewal, but the DMV is still closed.”
Answer:
FOX61 just learned that the DMV has offered an extension for July credentials. On the CTDMV.info website, it now says expiration dates between July 1, 2020 and July 31, 2020 will be extended 90-days for operator’s licenses, permits and identity cards; disability placards; motor vehicle and boat registrations; emissions tests or re-tests; business licenses; flashing light permits; and school bus proficiency tests (renewal only).