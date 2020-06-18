You Ask. We Answer. | DMV extensions

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn — Question:

Bob wrote, “I am self-quarantined due to underlying health issues and my emissions test is due. I do not have anybody to take my car for the test. Is the state offering extensions for a person such as myself?”

Answer:

The State of Connecticut is offering 180-day extensions for credentials expiring March 10 through June 30, 2020. Those credentials include Connecticut driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, identity cards, emissions testing and registrations. For specific info on Emissions, go here.

Question:

Joanne took her question a step further, asking, “Is CT going to include July in the driver's license extension of 180 days? I have the paperwork for an early July renewal, but the DMV is still closed.”

Answer: