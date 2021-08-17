You Ask. We Answer | What to tell your children if they're anxious about going back to school

If you have a question about COVID-19 or the vaccine, email SHARE61@fox61.com or send a text to 860-527-6161.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As children get ready to head back to class in a few weeks, our youngest students may have questions about what lays ahead.

FOX61 spoke with Dr. Laura Saunders, a psychologist with the Institute of Living, and asked what should parents of kindergarteners tell their children if they are anxious about starting a new school amid a pandemic?

“Schools are generally pretty good about helping either new students or transfer students or entering kindergarten students adjust and orient. They’re well versed in that. We do have some added layers, but in many ways, these kids are also used to wearing masks. There is some amount of isolation that takes place when you can’t just go around and explore a school, so I think teachers and administrators have really done a beautiful job trying to manage some of that anxiety,” said Dr. Saunders.

Dr. Saunders also says it’s a little easier when a child feels like he or she isn’t the only one going through something new and can connect with other students going through the same thing.

