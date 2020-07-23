You Ask. We Answer. | Store doesn't enforce use of masks; Travel Advisory

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn — Question:

Fran wrote, “There is a deli and a convenience store/gas station in my town, where the owners, workers and most customers do not wear masks. I did ask the deli owner about it and his response, “It’s not a law.” How is this disregard for a mandate reported? Who enforces it?”

Answer:

Under the State of Connecticut’s reopening guidelines, it does state that employees in food service and retail are required to wear masks, unless it presents a problem to their health and safety. Customers are also asked to wear masks, but they can claim a medical exemption if it would be a risk to their health. If you believe a business is not complying with the State’s reopening guidelines, you can report it to the State by using an online form found here: https://appengine.egov.com/apps/ct/COVID-19/Reopen-CT-Business-Complaint-Form

Question:

Betsy wrote, “What if a person lands at Bradley for a one week trip to CT? They can’t quarantine for 2 weeks. Or are the airlines only selling tickets for stays over 14 days? How does that work?”

Answer:

Under Connecticut’s travel restrictions, a traveler coming to Connecticut from a COVID-19 hot spot state must fill out a travel form and quarantine for 14 days or the length of their stay if it is shorter. Therefore, the airlines aren’t only selling tickets for stays that last more than 14 days.

For the latest travel guidance: https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/travel

Question:

Monica wrote, “I’m a CT resident headed to a high impacted state. Guidance says self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to CT. If I get tested and it is negative, do I still have to self-quarantine? Those not from CT do not have to quarantine if they test negative 72 hours before coming into CT.”

Answer:

Under the State’s current guidelines, a traveler does not have to quarantine here in Connecticut if he or she has a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to arriving in Connecticut. That would apply to both out-of-state travelers and CT residents returning home.