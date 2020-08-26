You Ask. We Answer. | Travel advisory

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

Question:

A FOX61 viewer wrote, “I am traveling to St. Louis to visit my daughter this weekend. I understand that I still have to quarantine, but do I fill the form out online before I leave, or when I return? It really doesn’t say that anywhere so is a bit confusing.”

Answer:

Under the CT Travel Advisory it says:

You are required to complete the Travel Health Form prior to or upon arrival in Connecticut (i.e., no later than twenty-four (24) hours after you have arrived in Connecticut).

So it appears you can fill it out before you leave your daughter’s or upon your arrival back home.

You can find the travel form here: https://appengine.egov.com/apps/ct/DPH/Connecticut-Travel-Health-Form

Question:

Sandy wrote, “If I am driving (not flying) home from a state that is considered a COVID-19 hot spot, how/where do I complete quarantine forms?”

Answer: