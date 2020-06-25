You Ask. We Answer. | Continuing Ed.; GED testing sites

HARTFORD, Conn — Question:
Michael wrote, “Is the State of Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection going to suspend the Continuing Education requirements for this year? Usually we can take classes as soon as March and have until our renewal date of September 30th. They have never had an online option, and I am not comfortable sitting inside a classroom of 30 or more just to renew my trade license.”
Answer:
FOX61 reached out to the Department of Consumer Protection and was told there are not currently plans to suspend the Continuing Education requirements in their entirety, but the relevant trade boards are exploring different options to address these concerns (like allowing online classes, etc.). DCP said questions about specific license types, and where things are at can be directed to its Occupational and Professional Licensing Division at DCP.OccupationalProfessional@ct.gov.
Question:
Nicole writes, “I can’t find any info about when they are going to open GED testing sites.”
Answer:
FOX61 reached out to the Department of Education. It doesn’t operate or oversee the test sites since most testing sites are part of districts and are following their respective district’s opening plans. The test center operators sub-contract with Pearson VUE, and there are specific protocols in place from Pearson VUE that need to be adhered to before test sites re-open. That being said, FOX61 was told by Peter Yazbak, “In Connecticut, we have started to participating in the GED Online Proctored (O.P) Test Pilot for students who had canceled appointments due to COVID site closures initially and then moving onto students who have completed and passed 3 of 4 tests. During the pilot only those 18 and older will be eligible. We hope to offer this to new test takers in late August.”