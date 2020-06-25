You Ask. We Answer. | Continuing Ed.; GED testing sites

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn — Question:

Michael wrote, “Is the State of Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection going to suspend the Continuing Education requirements for this year? Usually we can take classes as soon as March and have until our renewal date of September 30th. They have never had an online option, and I am not comfortable sitting inside a classroom of 30 or more just to renew my trade license.”

Answer:

FOX61 reached out to the Department of Consumer Protection and was told there are not currently plans to suspend the Continuing Education requirements in their entirety, but the relevant trade boards are exploring different options to address these concerns (like allowing online classes, etc.). DCP said questions about specific license types, and where things are at can be directed to its Occupational and Professional Licensing Division at DCP.OccupationalProfessional@ct.gov.





Question:

Nicole writes, “I can’t find any info about when they are going to open GED testing sites.”

Answer: