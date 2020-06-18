You Ask. We Answer. | Courts, sports programs reopening

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn — Question:

Wilfredo wrote, “When will the courts reopen to the public? I had a court date cancelled back in April, and I’ve been impatiently waiting for another date. I have kids I’m trying to see.”

Answer:

Just this week, the Connecticut Judicial Branch announced new virtual services. It said family court will begin hearing matters via remote videoconference that are expected to require no more than one hour of court time, including final agreements and uncontested dissolutions of marriage (divorces). That’s just one of the remote services being offered. For more information: https://jud.ct.gov/HomePDFs/RemoteExpansion61720.pdf Some courthouses are open or will open in the coming days. For more information on hours of operation, visit: https://jud.ct.gov/COVID19.htm

Question:

Dana wrote, “Can you please investigate why the City of Middletown is not opening sports fields this summer? This is part of phase 2 and it means so much too so many.”

Answer:

Some good news for athletes. According to the Middletown Parks website, sports fields in the City reopened as part of Phase 2 yesterday. Teams must submit a return-to-play plan to the Health Department for approval. Parks, trails and tennis courts are open as well. Crystal Lake will open June 22. Playgrounds, basketball courts and skate parks will open June 29. For more information: http://www.cityofmiddletown.com/204/Parks-Division