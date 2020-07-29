You Ask. We Answer.| COVID-19 and air conditioning; Face shields

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Question:

Donald wrote, “Since COVID-19 is an airborne virus, is it possible that it can be spread via a home air conditioner, a central air conditioning system, or even a large building system with chillers and air flow requirements?”

Answer:

We’re still learning about the transmission of COVID-19. The Harvard Health Publishing for Harvard Medical School says we don’t know if the virus can spread through air conditioning. It says the coronavirus spreads through droplets from an infected person when he or she sneezes or coughs or through viral particles that can drift through the air. It says you’re more likely to inhale those particles indoors than outdoors. The research suggests if you must be indoors, try to keep the windows open as much as possible.

For more information: https://www.health.harvard.edu/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-basics

Question:

Aida wrote, “Is using a face shield clear protective mask in place of a mask safe? If yes, can students and teachers use face shield clear protective masks in schools instead of regular masks?”

Answer:

The CDC released guidance for schools when it comes to face coverings amid this pandemic. It says that the CDC does not recommend the use of face shields for normal everyday activities or as a substitute for a cloth face covering because of a lack of evidence of their effectiveness. It says teachers and students in certain situations can use clear facing coverings and masks if that would aid in the learning process, but those are not the same as face shields.