You Ask. We Answer. | DMV extensions; Travel to NY, Virginia

HARTFORD, Conn — Question:

Phil wrote, “If we live in Connecticut and travel to New York for a few days will we have to complete the online travel form now being implemented for not only airports but travel by car?”

Answer:

Connecticut’s travel restrictions apply to states that are considered hot spots for COVID-19. As of now, New York is not included on that list, so you would not need to fill out an online travel form to visit New York for a few days. You can keep an eye on the State’s travel website before your trip for more information: https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/Covid-19-Knowledge-Base/Travel-In-or-Out-of-CT

Question:

Michelle wrote, “Asking about anyone in CT traveling to Virginia Beach. When they come back do they have to quarantine for 14 days?”

Answer:

Just yesterday, Virginia was added to the states listed on Connecticut’s travel restrictions. That means a person would have to quarantine for 14 days upon return to Connecticut or have a negative COVID test 72 hours prior to arrival in Connecticut. Don’t forget, you would also have to fill out a travel form at ct.gov/travelform. The State is monitoring COVID positivity rates in states and is updating Connecticut’s policy. To keep updated on the impacted states list, visit https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/Covid-19-Knowledge-Base/Travel-In-or-Out-of-CT.

