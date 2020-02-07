You Ask. We Answer. | DMV questions about CDL renewals, registrations, motorcycle tests, learner's permits

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn — Question:

Jodi wrote, “I have a CDL that I have to renew in August. There are no appointments available at any branch in the entire state! Are they going to extend the license extensions for people that need to renew in August”

Answer:

FOX 61 spoke with Deputy DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera.

“Hamden right now is one of our branches that is doing CDL renewals, but also understanding that we’ve been closed obviously for business for the last three months, what we’ve done is we’ve extended those credentials and CDL is one of them,” he said.

To make an appointment visit: https://portal.ct.gov/dmv

Federal waivers are also being granted for CDL drivers. For more information: https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/sites/fmcsa.dot.gov/files/2020-06/FMCSA%20CDL%20Waiver-Reissued_V_6%20Final.pdf and https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/emergency/three-month-waiver-response-covid-19-emergency-states-and-clp-holders-operating

Question:

Nancy wrote, “I brought a new used vehicle registration with all the paperwork to the Waterbury DMV drop off on May 28, 2020. Have not heard anything as yet. Now that DMV is open for appointments, those people will be getting all their documents immediately. What happens to all those of us that are waiting?”

Answer:

He said, “As we open up more and more branches, more of the employees, too are starting to come back to work also from home. They were working from home if they could and they come to our branches, so hopefully, with that flow of new workers coming in those transactions should be done hopefully in a more reasonable amount of time now," said Guerrera.

Question:

A viewer wrote, “Hi. My question is when will new motorcycles riders (like me) be able to take the written and vision tests in order to get the M put on our license?"

Answer:

“We have opened up motorcycle testing for permits, and he can go online and look at the availability of appointments and book an appointment as soon as possible because I know the summer months are short right now, but again, we have done that. We’ve opened those appointments, and we encourage all your viewers to go on our website to see what transactions are available and what branches are open to do those transactions,” said Guerrera.

Knowledge testing for motorcycle learner’s permits is slated to resume on July 7, 2020 at DMV’s Bridgeport and Waterbury locations.

To make an appointment visit: https://portal.ct.gov/dmv

Question:

Lisa wrote, “My daughter’s learner permit test keeps getting cancelled. When I rescheduled the June test date the earliest I could get was October - what is going on?”

Answer:

Guerrera said,

“As we move forward, we’ve opened more branches to do more knowledge testing and more road testing, and I would ask that your customer, or I should say viewer to look online because as the days go on, we are opening more and more slots for those individuals to book those appointments,” he said.