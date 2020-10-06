You Ask. We Answer. | DMV registration delays; When will it reopen?

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

Question:

Lori wrote, “My husband dropped off paperwork for new registration in Waterbury back in early May. Have not received or heard anything back… Been going on 3 weeks. Any help would be appreciated.”

Answer:

FOX61 spoke directly to Deputy DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera to get an answer to this question:

“First and foremost, as we get these new registrations and registration renewals through the drop box, what we’re doing is we’re starting to implement more employees who are coming into the DMV, and they are tackling this back log. So I would say probably within the next seven to ten days, you’re going to see more and more employees coming back to work, tackling that back log, and hopefully, we’ll narrow that down to from three to two to one week.”

Question:

A viewer wrote, “When is the Governor going to open up the Department of Motor Vehicles?”

Answer:

There is still no date when the DMV will resume all in-person operations at its branches.

Deputy DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera answered FOX61 when asked about a possible reopening: