You Ask. We Answer. | Do wedding photographers have to report deposits as income?

HARTFORD, Conn — Q: I am a wedding photographer who is currently unable to work (non-essential and April-June weddings have had to move due to restrictions, July on weddings are beginning to move dates) I have 2021 clients who are placing retainers for future work and it is unclear if we are supposed to claim this as income for PUA. Potentially we may need to refund this money due to COVID and we have yet to do the work. I claimed retainer money when I initially filed and was unable to collect benefits that week however if we aren’t supposed to claim retainers I need to correct that amount to $0. Question: Do we count retainers for future work in our weekly income?

--- Jessica Odaynik

A: Juliet Manalan, Department of Labor: This is highly dependent on industry standards related to retainers. Without confirming or denying a specific claim, just generally, for a photographer, the retainers do not need to be reported because the job could fall through. However, once the job is completed, all of the earnings related to that job are reportable. This is not broadly true for all industries that take retainers though. Very important you don’t make a blanket statement that retainers are not reportable. They may be in some instances.

Q: I missed a weekly file claim for unemployment. I received my first payment. On April 28 when I tried to file on that Sunday (5/3), it didn’t let me. It said I missed a weekly claim. I filed a missed a weekly claim to try and catch up, but I haven’t heard anything back from DOL. After I filed a missed weekly claim, it said it would take 5-10 business days but I haven’t got an email back stating it was processed or received. I have not been able to file since.

--- Jose Santos

Manalan: This is online info, have you checked the FAQs and filing online page? That has good info.

Quick links http://www.ctdol.state.ct.us/ui-online/

Some accounts need human intervention to unlock and be made current. This could be due to any number of reasons—the customer makes an error, the account is flagged for fraud prevention, etc—and the claimant needs to contact DOL. Again, not confirming or denying a specific claimant issue, but generally you can tell people that DOL is getting through these as quickly as possible, there is a high volume. On background: We are updating the system consistently though to make language and instructions clearer. There are multiple systems working together so one big issue we’ve talked about before is how they talk to each other.

Q: The big picture, I've been trying since 5/7 to just create a PUA ID, let alone submit a PUA claim, and as of today, 5/26, I still cannot create a PUA ID. I have received 2 emails from DOL indicating that my PUA ID has been unlocked.

Broken down:

5/7 - DOL would not accept my personal info for some reason.

5/8 - I figured out that DOL concatenated my last name with my suffix (SR.). I entered my last name and I got to next page to create PUA ID.

I entered a PUA ID and a password, system responded with "ID is locked"

Submitted a "locked ID" request for assistance in the DOL system

5/11 - DOL sent email indicating the PUA ID has been unlocked

I tried to go back into my PUA ID to continue the process, System responded with "PUA ID does not exist"

I tried to add ID, system responded "ID cannot be added, ID already exists"

I tried to start fresh, and add a completely different ID, system responded with "info does not match what we have on record"

I sent all this info to you, and you forwarded this info to DOL on 5/11 (I've not gotten response from DOL from your forwarded info)

5/14 - To confirm I am using the correct ID, I submitted a request through the PUA system that I forgot my PUA ID. (haven't gotten repose to this request)

5/15 - DOL sent another email saying my PUA ID has been unlocked.

I went back in to try to continue process, nothing has changed, still getting PUA ID does not exist.

5/21 - Called the new DOL phone number and left a message concerning the issue I am having creating a PUA ID.

5/26 - I again submitted a request that I forgot my PUA ID.

---- Michael Reilly

FOX61: The above scenario is another one we are seeing. The bottom line is the lack of communication abilities from the DOL combined with users being unfamiliar with the system is causing a lot of confusion and people to get stuck in these loopholes. So what is the advice from the DOL on a situation such as Michael’s? Yes, the DOL is working to add more people, but Michael has not seen money for 2.5 months now, so what does the DOL have for advice for someone in Michael’s position?

Manalan : DOL has a very high volume of claims—we are deploying more claims processors as they are trained but there is a very real staff capacity issue, as we’ve discussed before. We’ve got ~ 604,000 applications and the vast majority, ~584,000, have been processed (meaning they are in the works—they may be paid, we may be waiting on wage verification, dealing with special work circumstances like foreign-born workers, or waiting on info from the Social Security Administration or other federal partners). We strongly recommend that claimants contact the DOL directly if they have specific questions about their claims. We are regularly updating language and instructions on the website to make things clearer. Remember, DOL had only a few days to implement the federal benefits and we are still working to answer a lot of questions on those benefits programs, plus handling the state side. These two systems do not talk to each other well, as we’ve discussed during press avails. The bottom line is that the new consumer contact center is going to be a critical piece in getting specific questions answered.

Q: What is the best way for people to fix their claim when they know they filed incorrectly but are now locked out of their accounts because they filed incorrectly?

A: Manalan : For state:

for PUA:

For those who have verified an email, they can reset their password. 60% of ppl are not verifying emails.

If you haven’t verified your email then you need an agent to reset the password.

Q: I was granted unemployment in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So far I have received three checks. However, I have not received anything in three weeks now. The DOL sent me an email telling me to start filing online. When I do, I get this error message:

Ineligible to file online claim.

You did not file a claim for the previous week. To resume filing for benefits, please visit www.filectui.com

What does this error message mean and what should a claimant do when they get this error message?

Another question I am getting is on code 42.

--- Darlene Tate

Manalan : Claims can be held for any number of reasons. We think she missed a week due to the online filing switch (not her fault, just the change), she needs to contact DOL through the online assistance center. Missing a week of filing could indicate someone went back to work, so it gets held. https://www.ctdol.state.ct.us/UI-Help/UI-Help-sec/MissedWeek.htm