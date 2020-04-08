You Ask. We Answer. | Eversource bills

FOX61 reached out to Eversource with this question we’re sure many people have. Eversource says it is working to enact the temporary suspension of the July 1 rate adjustment as ordered by PURA. The change will be reflected in customers’ August bills. Eversource says there won’t be a credit or refund for the delivery charges on the July bills. Should that change, it would be applied to future bills. PURA is still reviewing everything. That said, if a customer who needs help with their bill to call Eversource to see if a payment plan would work for you. Eversource says customers can opt into a payment plan that allows up to 24-months to pay their bills with no interest or fees. There are also several state and federal payment assistance programs available. Eversource encourages customers to contact the company at 800-286-2000.