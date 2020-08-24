You Ask. We Answer. | Extra unemployment benefits

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

Question:

Deb wrote a number of questions to FOX61:

1. When will Governor Lamont apply for the extra $300.00 in benefits?

2. Will CT be adding the $100.00 to equal the extra $400.00 a week unemployment?

3. When can the unemployed expect to see this money?

Answer:

Friday evening Governor Lamont’s office put out some answers to those questions.

The State of Connecticut has submitted its application for the extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits, which will be provided by FEMA.

On the second question, the federal government has said that Connecticut’s part of benefit has already been satisfied by the money Connecticut pays out to claimants, so the extra weekly benefit Connecticut residents will see will only be the $300 from the federal government.

As for the third question, the State says if its application is approved by FEMA, the CT Department of Labor plans to start sending out the money in mid-September. It will also be mailing letters to eligible claimants and will give additional instructions and information as it becomes available.

FOX61 has also received questions about who is eligible for this extra unemployment benefit.