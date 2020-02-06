You Ask. We Answer. | Getting access to your unemployment benefits

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn — The unemployment rate is in the double digits in Connecticut and the Department of Labor is still struggling to access claimants. Even though the DOL has processed nearly 4 years worth of claims, some people have yet to see any unemployment benefits. We continue to ask the DOL your questions in hopes to get you some answers and some peace of mind.

Q: Mark Bourassa, Plainfield

“Thank you for your help and I did start getting my unemployment extension. You mentioned in your letter to me that it should include a $600 a week stimulus payment. Does this come separately because I have not been receiving that? Or is there a reason why I would not be eligible?”

A: If you are eligible for the PEUC program, which provides an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits, then you are automatically qualified for the FPUC, or the $600 weekly plus up from the federal government. If you are not, the DOL says you should contact the DOL from the information provided on your filing information.

Q: Allison Carangelo

“I have been locked out of my PUA account for 2 weeks now and I cannot file my weekly claim. I have filled out the form multiple times that I am locked out. I even got an email that said it is unlocked and it still isn’t . I need help on what to do from here and how I will receive my benefits”

A: According to the Department of Labor, you have to file each week in order to make sure your account does not get locked. If your account is locked, you have to request it on the website at filectui.com and then once it is unlocked you need to make sure you continue to file your weekly claims so it doesn’t get locked again.

Q: Mark Taylor, New Haven

“I followed the unemployment process and I have not yet received the UC-58 letter (determination letter) that will allow me to file for PUA. I have been emailing and calling but still my claim is pending. Please could you assist me in getting answers, I don't know what else to do.”