You Ask. We Answer. | Fee to reopen salons? Stimulus check problems

Philip wrote, “I heard that salons that want to re-open have to pay the state a $100 fee. Why is that? These people have been out of work for months, is this a money grab? Is this fair?”

FOX61 viewers have written to us about this before. The State of Connecticut says there is no fee associated with reopening hair salons in Connecticut. There are guidelines that salons and employees have to abide by, as we saw when so many opened yesterday. Again, there is no fee to re-open a business in Connecticut.

Nancy wrote to FOX61 about her tax return saying, “We have an accountant do our taxes and then we mail them in. We mailed them in February and they were received by the IRS in March and they have not been processed and we have not received our refund. Is there a deadline for when the IRS has to give you your refund by?”

FOX61 went right to the IRS website for frequently asked questions. While we couldn’t find a deadline for when the IRS has to issue your refund, the website did say that most returns are processed within 21 days. There are some instances when the process takes longer. For example, the IRS says it could take longer when a return includes errors, is incomplete, is affected by identity theft or fraud, includes certain forms and tax credits or just needs further review. The IRS says it will contact you by mail if it needs more information. Taxpayers who claim the Earned Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit may experience a refund hold. For those of you wondering where your tax return is, you can visit the “Where’s My Refund” tool on the IRS website at https://www.irs.gov/refunds.

Mary wrote, “I am 60-years-old and I am on social security disability because I am legally blind. I do not work therefore do not file taxes. I would like to know if I am entitled to the COVID stimulus check because of my limited income.”

