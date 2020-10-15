You Ask. We Answer. | Lost Wages Assistance Program

Bambi wrote to FOX61, “I only received the additional $300 for six weeks from when the add'l $600 ended on w/e July 25. Why did I not receive it after w/e 9/5? I am eligible for w/e 9/12, 9/19, 9/26.”

The Connecticut Department of Labor says the Lost Wages Assistance Program was only approved for six weeks by the federal government. If you’ll recall, the funding for this program is being approved through FEMA and the agency only has a finite amount of funding for all states that applied. Therefore, eligible claimants received the additional $300 retroactively for weeks ending August 1, 2020 to September 5, 2020. You will not see additional payments after that.