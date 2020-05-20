Are Marshall's and T.J. Maxx open in Connecticut's 'Phase One' reopening?

You Ask. We Answer. Now that retail stores are allowed to open, some are wondering if popular department stores are open too.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As Connecticut slowly works to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, some retailers are beginning to get back in business.

On Wednesday, the terms "Marshalls," "TJ Maxx," and "Homegoods" were near the top of google search terms related to reopening in Connecticut.

Unfortunately, those store all appeared to still be closed in Connecticut Wednesday afternoon. FOX61 called several Marshalls and T.J. Maxx stores in the state, all were closed.

The Marshalls store locator also lists the Connecticut locations closed.

T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods are all owned by the same company, TJX.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved, our Company has continued to prioritize the health and well-being of our Associates, customers, and the communities we serve," TJX CEO and President Ernie Herman said in a letter dated May 9. The company closed stores in nine countries, as well as distribution centers and offices worldwide "weeks ago" the letter said.

For locations that do reopen, strict guidelines will be in place. "We care deeply about the health and well-being of our valued Associates and customers, and for this reason, expect all customers who shop in our stores to wear a face covering," Herman said.

The websites for T.J. Maxx and Marshalls have been open for limited online sales. On Wednesday both sites displayed messsages saying they ahd reached their order limit for the day.

During Connecticut's stay-at-home order imposed in March, retailers were allowed to continue online ordering with curbside pickup.

To see if your local T.J. Maxx is reopening, click here.