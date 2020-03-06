You Ask. We Answer. | No hot water; Yard sales?

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

Question:

Becky wrote, “I am utilizing the Governor's 60-day grace period for rent. My landlord turned off my furnace in April, so I plugged in an electric heater. This morning, I woke up and there is no running hot water. He does not pay the gas bill, and I have a 5-month-old baby. Can he do this, and what can I do about it?”

Answer:

FOX61 took this concern right to the State Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno.

“Becky, I am sorry you’re going through this situation. I will tell you that you can call the number that I’m going to give you reach my office it is 860-270-8103. Landlords, we are reaching out to landlords to make sure that they are also compassionate to our renters, and we can help them. She can reach out to us. She can reach out also to the Fair Housing Center, because there is assistance, there is help, and people cannot just shut down electricity or the gas, because she has a small baby, and that is illegal,” said Seila Mosquera-Bruno, the Connecticut Housing Commissioner.

Also, through one of the Governor’s executive orders, renters do have a 60-day grace period on rent payments, as long as you speak with your landlord ahead of time. The State’s utility authority, PURA, also extended the moratorium for residential customers through the time that Connecticut is still in a public health emergency.

Question:

Marie from Putnam wrote, “Now that we have been at home for weeks organizing and cleaning out old stuff, when are we allowed to hold yard sales on our front lawns?”

Answer: