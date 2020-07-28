You Asked. We Answer. | Nursing home data; Store returns

Sue wrote, “My mom is currently living in a senior living facility, but is thinking she’d like to move to a different one. As I search other facilities, I’d like to know how many COVID cases they have had, and possibly the breakdown between residents vs. employees. Is there a website that has this information or another way to obtain this information?”

On the CT Department of Consumer Protection website, there is a section on returns and exchanges. It says in Connecticut, sellers can set their own refund or exchange policies, provided that they post the policy in a conspicuous place for customers to see. It says if there is no policy posted, you may return any new, unused item to the store with a proof of purchase within seven calendar days and get a refund. However, it also says you are not entitled to a refund on food or perishable items. The bottom line is stores do have the right to set their own return policies. That being said, there are stores who are accepting returns during this pandemic. Stop and Shop, for example, says on its website it will gladly refund or replace an unsatisfactory product.