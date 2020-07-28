You Ask. We Answer. | Other uses for recalled hand sanitizer; Banks reopening

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

Kathy recorded a question and sent it into FOX61, saying, “Hello FOX61. Can I use recalled hand sanitizer to put on a paper towel and clean my phone and other things with or should I throw it out?”

The FDA is telling consumers not to use any of the recalled hand sanitizers due to the health risk they pose. The FDA says the sanitizers that use methanol or wood alcohol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and can be life-threatening when ingested. The agency is working with manufacturers on the recall and is also trying to keep them from coming into the U.S. but is telling consumers to avoid any products by the affected manufacturers, even if you don’t see methanol listed on the label.

For more information: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-covid-19-update-fda-reiterates-warning-about-dangerous-alcohol-based-hand-sanitizers

Margo asked, “Can you tell me when the bank lobbies will open? I believe, currently, only the drive-up windows are open.”

