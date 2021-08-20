You ask. We Answer | What can parents do to help with the transition back to school

HARTFORD, Conn. — We talk about the anxiety felt by children heading back to school, but there can also be anxiety for parents.



FOX61 with Dr. Laura Saunders from the Institute of Living and asked what should parents do to help themselves with this back to school transition? She says knowledge is power and you should seek out accurate sources for information.



“Manage your anxiety by getting accurate information and doing your best to stay grounded in what you know in the moment. None of us knows how things are going to be as we enter the fall, but with the information we have now, make the best decision that you can for yourself and your family,” said Dr. Saunders.



