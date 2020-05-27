You Ask. We Answer. Problem with unemployment bank card; Locked out of PUA; Stimulus check not received yet

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Question:

Dorothy wrote to us, “My nephew has been approved to receive unemployment benefits and was sent a Key Bank Mastercard, which is where his money is deposited into. He was able to use the card only for 2 transactions, and now he is not able to take any money out or make any transactions. Can you please help us get answers or a back-up phone number?” She went on to tell FOX61 he called the number on the back of the card and couldn’t get through.

Answer:

On the CT Department of Labor’s website, it says to contact Key Bank if you are having trouble with your debit card. The number listed on the website is 1-866-295-2955. You can also contact Key Bank online. When FOX61 went onto that website, there was a pop up at the bottom of the screen that links you directly with a Key2Benefits assistant, which could also help. The website does say that the program is experiencing a high volume of calls right now and to be patient as the wait time can be long. For more information click here

Question:

Lindsey wrote to FOX61 about her unemployment claim, “I have not been able to access the PUA system due to being locked out of my account for weeks now. For weeks the PUA system for the self-employed was down and not working. All of the phone numbers you posted DO NOT WORK. No one answers, you get a dead dial tone or a voicemail for no name. Can you PLEASE post another story on this?”

Answer:

The CT Department of Labor has a specific form to fill out if your account has been locked. It can be found here. In that form, you will put confidential information like your social security number and birthdate, so the DOL says it’s very important to close out of your browser once you have completed the form. After you fill out the form, a specialist will be in contact with you.

Question:

Sodara wrote to FOX61, “I was wondering if you can help me out regarding the stimulus check. Almost everyone has received it, but I haven’t received mine yet. Is there any way I can find out why I haven’t received it yet?”

Answer: