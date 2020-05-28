You Ask. We Answer. Questions about state parks facilities and access

FOX61 reached out to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. It confirmed restrooms at state parks/beaches are not currently open, but the DEEP is looking at ways to get them open hopefully in the near future. It says opening restrooms requires having proper PPE for staff, and a cleaning plan that is in line with the latest guidance from the CDC and the State Department of Health, that is both safe and feasible for staff to execute, and safe for the visitors who come to the parks. In the meantime, DEEP says portable toilets are available at many of our state parks, including all of our shoreline parks.