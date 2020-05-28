You Ask. We Answer. Questions about state parks facilities and access

HARTFORD, Conn — Question:
Jessica wrote, “The governor opened state beaches but not the bathrooms. Why?”
Answer:
FOX61 reached out to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. It confirmed restrooms at state parks/beaches are not currently open, but the DEEP is looking at ways to get them open hopefully in the near future. It says opening restrooms requires having proper PPE for staff, and a cleaning plan that is in line with the latest guidance from the CDC and the State Department of Health, that is both safe and feasible for staff to execute, and safe for the visitors who come to the parks. In the meantime, DEEP says portable toilets are available at many of our state parks, including all of our shoreline parks.
Question:
“Why is Connecticut selling beach passes to out-of-state people?”
Answer:
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says it is selling parks passes for out-of-state vehicles. It says some of those sales are actually Connecticut residents with out-of-state plates and some are actually from out-of-state. DEEP says while Connecticut is not turning out-of-state residents away from our parks and beaches, the State is also not encouraging them to visit our parks and beaches at this time. Connecticut is recommending that they visit the beaches and parks in their home states. DEEP Parks staff report they’re seeing lower than normal numbers of out-of-state visitors for this time of year.
RELATED: You Ask. We Answer. Problem with unemployment bank card; Locked out of PUA; Stimulus check not received yet