You Ask. We Answer. | Reopening movie theaters, DMV, Flea Markets

HARTFORD, Conn — Question:

Holly wrote, “Are CT Movie Theaters going to be allowed to re-open tomorrow via Phase 2? Can you guys look in to when our local theaters will start showing movies again?”

Answer:

Movie theaters are allowed to reopen today as part of Connecticut’s Phase 2 of reopening. However, each movie theater can decide when it will reopen. Holly mentioned AMC theaters in her email. AMC Theaters are planning to reopen next month. Cineworld Group, which owns Regal Theaters, plans to reopen July 10. Some Cinemark Theaters plan to open July 3. The best bet is to keep an eye on your theater’s website.

Question:

Will wrote, “When will flea markets be able to open?”

Answer:

Doing an online search, some flea markets are opening this month in Connecticut, while others are waiting a little longer to reopen. For example, The Woodbury Flea Market will be open June 20 in accordance with CT reopening guidelines. Flea Market at The Crossings in Plainville will be opened June 27 Saturday and Sunday from 9-4. However others, like the Elephant’s Trunk in New Milford, are still closed, waiting to see what safety measures can be put in place before reopening.

Question:

Joanna wrote to FOX61, “On Sunday, my friend pick up his car at Carmax, and it was registered with new plates and off he went. How is that possible when I have waited 4 weeks for them to call me so I can get a temporary plate?”

Answer:

This just changed last week with an executive order from Governor Lamont. He eased the guidelines for certified dealers to issue registrations and plates in an effort to help out the DMV with the backlog of registrations. You can read more about the Governor’s executive order here: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Office-of-the-Governor/Executive-Orders/Lamont-Executive-Orders/Executive-Order-No-7YY.pdf

Question:

Another DMV question FOX61 has been receiving a lot, “When will the state resume testing for new licenses?"

During the Governor’s news briefing Tuesday, the administration announced there will be some changes hopefully by next week to help customers.