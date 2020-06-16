You Ask. We Answer. | Restarting youth soccer; Landlord issues; School in the fall

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

Question:

Luciano from the CT Valley Summer Soccer League wrote, “The kids are waiting for the Governor to allow us to play. The towns will not allow us (to use) venues until the Governor puts something in writing.

When can youth soccer games be scheduled and played and what are the restrictions?”

Answer:

Sports in the low to moderate risk category are allowed to start in Connecticut’s Phase 2 reopening tomorrow. In the State’s guidelines posted online, it lists soccer in the moderate risk category. That means youth soccer teams can start individual group training, controlled practices, scrimmages and games. Tournaments will be allowed after July 6th. There are guidelines in place about traveling to games, screening athletes and coaches and sanitizing equipment. You can find detailed rules and where your youth sport falls by visiting https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/DECD/Covid_Business_Recovery-Phase-2/Sports_FitnessCenters-_C4_V1.pdf

Question:

Jackie wrote, “What can a tenant do about a landlord harassing them for rent knowing that they have been out of work since March? The Governor gave a 60-day limit in April and May but forgot about June while he's slowly reopening the state.”

Answer:

Governor Lamont signed an executive order back on April 10 offering protections to renters. It said landlords can’t begin eviction proceedings till after July 1, must give 60-day grace periods for rent due in April and May and allow renters to use a security deposit of more than one month’s rent to pay April, May or June rent. As of now, there is no extension on that executive order, so your landlord can ask you to pay June rent. For more information: https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/Information-For/Homeowners-and-Renters

Question:

Donna asked, “Are K-12 schools going to open as planned in fall? If so is there a date?”

Answer:

The State is planning to open K-12 schools in the fall, but the State Department of Education is still working out guidelines and how heading back to class will look for students and teachers.

Here’s what Governor Lamont had to say this week: