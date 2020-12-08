You Ask. We Answer. | Help with Stimulus check; Updating 2019 tax filings

The IRS is still sending out stimulus checks and there is a tool posted on the IRS website called “Get My Payment” where you can check the status of your stimulus check if you filed your 2018 or 2019 tax return. The IRS website says that information is updated once a day. The website also says, if you filed your 2019 tax return and it has not been processed yet, you may receive “Payment Status Not Available.” If you used the Non-Filer tool, you can check Get My Payment for the status of your Economic Impact Payment within two weeks. If you are required to file a 2019 tax return and you used the Non-Filer tool, this can cause a delay in processing your return and a delay with your Economic Impact Payment.