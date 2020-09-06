You Ask. We Answer | Stimulus checks; Contact tracing; Traveling to Brazil

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn — Question:

Luwannia wrote, “I have not received my stimulus check as of yet. Are they still being distributed?”

Answer:

The IRS is still sending out stimulus checks and there is a tool posted on the IRS website called “Get My Payment” where you can check the status of your stimulus check. The IRS website says that information is updated once a day. There’s also a note on the website that says people who are expecting a check in the mail could see their payment in the form of a debit card, so make sure you are checking your mailbox for that as well. For more information: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment

Question:

Rick asked, “How is the contact tracing team contacting folks when required? If by phone, what number is used? If by email, where does the team get that?”

Answer:

FOX61 went to the State’s website to get more information on the contact tracing in Connecticut. The program is called ContaCT and is voluntary and confidential. The website says public health officials may reach out to by email, which will be sent from SVC-Covid19@ct.gov or text messages, which will be sent from ‍855-670-0299. Your email and telephone numbers are from what you’ve provided during laboratory testing. Volunteers with the contact tracing program may also try to get in touch with you in person if you don’t have a phone number. Again, the program is voluntary. If you were diagnosed with COVID-19, you’ll be asked to fill out the surveys. If you were possibly in contact with someone who had COVID-19, you’ll also be asked to participate. For more information: https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/ContaCT

Question:

Cecilia asked FOX61 about travel to Brazil saying, “I’m looking for information on when the travel ban will be lifted.”

Answer:

For people traveling to the U.S. from Brazil, President Trump put a travel ban in place two weeks ago, that banned foreign travelers from coming to the U.S. from Brazil. There has been no date yet on when that travel ban will be lifted.

For people in the U.S. looking to travel to Brazil, as of June 5, the CDC listed Brazil as a “Warning Level 3: Avoid Nonessential Travel.” That warning means there is ongoing transmission of COVID-19, there may be limited access to adequate medical care, and US residents may have difficulty returning to the United States. The CDC is also recommending all international travelers should stay home after returning from travel. There is currently no date for when this travel advisory will be lifted.