You Ask. We Answer. | Storm damages; Homeowner's Insurance

“Generally, it doesn’t matter where the tree comes from, the car insurance would pay for the damage. So whoever insures the car would be responsible if the person has comprehensive coverage on their vehicle. If they don’t have comprehensive coverage on their vehicle, they are responsible for the damages out of pocket,” said Medina.

“Some people will have that automatically added to their policy, some need to add it as an endorsement. It is best for them to find out with their insurance company or their insurance agent if it’s covered. If it is covered, they still have to remember that it will be a claim and it can count against them and sometimes it’s not worth it after a deductible if it applies. Sometimes it’s not worth putting in a claim for food spoilage because for the most part, it can affect your premium in the future.”