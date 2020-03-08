You Ask. We Answer. | Travel advisories for New England and Florida

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn — Question:

Suzanne wrote, “We would like to take a short, 1 or 2 day overnight trip to one of the New England states. Will we have to quarantine when we come back home? Thank you.”

Answer:

As of now, the New England states of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine are not included in Connecticut’s travel advisory. That means you would not have to quarantine after an overnight trip to one of those states. Connecticut is consistently updating its travel advisory, so your best bet is to keep an eye on the website: https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/travel

Question:

Tom wrote, “Traveling from Florida and will need to get tested in order to return to work without quarantining for 14 days. I want to know if it is okay to get the test upon return and if that fulfills the requirement for not quarantining?”

Answer:

The State of Connecticut updated its travel guidelines with mandatory travel forms and quarantining for travelers coming into Connecticut from COVID hot spots. On the travel advisory website, it says a quarantine will not apply provided that a traveler has had a negative test result for COVID-19 in the 72 hours prior to arriving to Connecticut and provided written proof of that test to the Commissioner of Public Health. If you had a test within 72 hours but the result is still pending, you’ll have to quarantine until you get a negative test result and submit that to the Commissioner of Public Health. Based on this information, it appears as if the test would need to be taken prior to arrival in Connecticut.