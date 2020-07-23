You Ask. We Answer. | Travel to New Jersey, Puerto Rico

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

Maria wrote, “My question is, I'm planning on making a one day trip to New Jersey just to do some shopping and lunch. Are there any travel restrictions implemented? I'm driving.”

Two things listed under Connecticut’s travel guidelines come into play here. First, New Jersey is currently not on the list of hot spot states where travelers would have to fill out a travel form and quarantine for 14 days if coming to Connecticut. Second, the rules are only applicable to any traveler who has spent 24 hours or longer in an affected state within 14 days prior to arriving in Connecticut. Therefore, a day trip to New Jersey does not fall under the current travel restrictions.

For more information: https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/travel

Jessica wrote, “I am going to travel to Puerto Rico. Do I have to self-quarantine when I come back?”

There are currently no state restrictions on travel outside of the continental U.S., but the State recommends following the federal guidelines. FOX61 looked at CDC guidelines for Puerto Rico, which is a U.S. territory. It lists Puerto Rico under Level 3 - widespread ongoing transmission without restrictions on entry to the United States. The CDC recommends avoiding nonessential travel to the area. It also says travelers who do visit a Level 3 area should stay home for 14 days upon returning from travel, monitor your health and practice social distancing.