You Ask. We Answer. | Unemployment and stimulus questions answered

Question:

Vincent wrote to FOX61, “I am having a very hard time getting information from the Department of Labor. I was recently laid-off and applied for Unemployment Insurance Benefits. At this time, I was advised that I had an overpayment as well as a monetary penalty that would need to be paid in full before I would receive any checks. I am unaware of the amount I owe and sent them an email to gain this information so I can start receiving payments. It's been 2 weeks and nothing. Please help!”

Answer:

FOX61 reached out to the Department of Labor. We were told if a person has an overpayment, it is because he or she collected benefits he or she was not entitled to. If you have a long-overdue overpayment, monetary fees and penalties must be added to what you owe. You must pay it all back before any new benefits can be issued. You can pay back money owed using a credit card service www.officialpayments.com. If you believe you are overpaid, you should email DOL.BPCU@ct.gov. The DOL will send out a letter to each person who fills out an overpayment form with the exact amount of the overpayment and the methods that can be used to return the money to the DOL.

Question:

Paul wrote, “I have a friend that is trying to get unemployment however he has a dilemma. He used unemployment a number of years ago and his account is tied to an email he no longer uses and can't remember the details of the email. He tried to apply but the information goes to his old email. Is there another way for him to get his benefits?”

Answer:

If you can access the DOL system, you can change your email address by logging into the Main Menu and clicking the Change Account Information link to edit your profile. For more information and FAQ, you can go to: https://www.ctdol.state.ct.us/progsupt/unemplt/LogInFAQs.htm

Question:

Melissa wrote, “Lots of people are wondering if there will be another stimulus payment sent to help us all.”

Answer: