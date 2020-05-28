You Ask. We Answer Summer camp safety; Gym guidelines

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

HARTFORD, Conn — Question:

Robyn wrote, “I can’t decide if it is safe to send my kids to camp this summer. How do I decide? How can these camps keep these kids safe? What are the safety requirements camps must follow? Are specific activities not allowed?”

Answer:

FOX61 went to the website for the CT Office of Early Childhood to see those guidelines for summer camps. There are requirements camps must meet. For example, group size is limited to no more than 10 children including counselors in training. And camps must get special permission to host more than 30 children total at the camp. Camps must also abide by certain social distancing guidelines, and enhanced screening and sanitizing procedures. Ultimately, it will be up to parents to talk to their individual camps to decide whether or not to send their child this summer. For more detailed information, go here.

Question:

Jennifer wrote, “I work full time at a gym. I am very concerned about the gyms reopening. Before they shutdown the gym, the coronavirus was spreading. Members and staff were getting infected. I don't see how we can stay safe in an environment where people are working out. Now that we have nice weather, I would like to see the workouts stay outside for now. What are the plans for gyms? Can we keep the workouts outside for now?”

Answer: