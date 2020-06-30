You Ask. We Answer. | What are plans for Special Needs students in the Fall?

Send your question to share61@fox61.com. We'll air your question and an answer to your question on-air and online.

Jessica wrote, “With all the new rules for school to return back, what are they planning for the children who have special needs?”

FOX61 asked that question to Dr. Miguel Cardona, the Department of Education Commissioner.

He said, “We’ve heard from many parents, from folks who work with our students with special needs. The impact of distance learning on our students with special needs is one that we take seriously and we want to make sure that we can provide opportunity for them to return to school. We recognize that with special populations, we need to make sure that we have special accommodations, different levels of protective coverings and different strategies to make sure we can successfully meet their needs in the building. However, as with any other student, because our special needs students are regular education students first, we want to make sure that they’re afforded the same choice that other students have with regard to where they receive their instruction, whether it’s in school or at the home.”

There is a section devoted to special needs learning in the new guidelines put out by the CT Department of Education. For more information on the guidelines: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/SDE/COVID-19/CTReopeningSchools.pdf

FOX61 also continues to answer your questions about testing.

CVS Health has 27 drive through testing locations across Connecticut, where you can get your results in about two days. On Tuesday, FOX61’s Amanda Raus spoke with Robert George, a pharmacy manager for CVS Health. He stressed the importance of testing and also how easy it is for customers. He said if you have questions, reach out to your healthcare provider or a CVS pharmacist.

“We’re here to help. The reason why we have these testings available is to increase the access to testing, and we really want to manage and control the spread of this virus. So the more questions you ask, no matter who you ask, whether it’s a healthcare provider, a pharmacist or a doctor, we encourage that very highly,” he said.

You do need an appointment and will need to fill out a questionnaire on the CVS Health website.